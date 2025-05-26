Consider Saudis’ past U.S. involvement

Hmmm. Nineteen Saudi Arabians took out the Twin Towers in September of 2011. Apparently, the Bush administration protected many that were left by flying them out of the country. Then the Saudis in Turkey, murdered U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 in the Saudi embassy. So Trump wants China to stop ripping us off, but now he invites the Saudis to “invest heavily in our country”?

Christine Wakefield Nichols

Snohomish