Voters should do own research than trust the media

It is difficult to appreciate the recommendation of a recent letter to the editor. The opinion regarding the source of information consumed by those who approve of president is in itself biased. I expand on this by pointing out that the recommendations for alternate news venues are laughable as these sources are polarized.

A brief look at news sources and views reveals that most opinions in the political spectrum have a contingent of members whose peripheral vision is constrained by their passionate commitment. Instead of recommending one biased source of information for another it should be suggested the individual take the initiative to research each subject to effect an opinion that is hopefully arrived at by a deeper understanding of the issue through their efforts; not formulated from engineered commentaries.

Although the letter was kind and thoughtful, the advice it promotes as a gift should be offensive to the recipients and is deceptive. It should be obvious that both sides of the issues are complicit with taking their liberties with the facts and sometimes exaggerate to affect an implied truth which benefits no one except their own arguments and agenda.

I suggest sticking our neck out beyond the veil of carefully formatted information we consume and maybe all of us will see a broader spectrum and history that precedes and or created the subject of discussion.

Do not be misled to believe The Herald is a source of unbiased opinions or news. It is not. The letter’s usage of democracy is misplaced. Our form of government is not a democracy. Instead, it is a constitutional republic. The word democracy is not used in our Constitution, as where Republican is.

Now let’s all go and enjoy the cornucopia of tax increases our incompetent politicians bestowed upon us.

Brian Redford

Arlington