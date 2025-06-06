Is church engaged in ‘worship warfare’?

Imagine; Snohomish’s very own Russell Johnson, pastor of the Pursuit Church, quoted in the Seattle Times, calling for Mayor Bruce Harrell’s resignation (or an apology).

Searching for more, I found this story in the May 27 Baptist News Global: “‘Worship warfare’ event in Seattle was planned to be violent … They act like they’re innocent victims … But the violence this weekend in Seattle looks exactly like what they feature in their promo videos leading up to the event.” This is apparently how Mayor Harrell also sees it.

BNG says Pursuit NW is waging worship warfare on the country under cover of Donald Trump’s presidency. And, on cue, today the FBI opened an investigation of targeted violence against religious groups after Pursuit and other evangelicals’ rally at Seattle City Hall.

Just a reminder, it’s campaign season in Snohomish. Snohomish saw armed, indignant white nationalism 5 years ago when Mayor John Kartak invited the Proud Boys, and others to defend against the hallucinatory antifa invasion of Snohomish in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

The Pursuit Church, their Political Action Committee, and Russell Johnson are beginning a political campaign now, for Snohomish, Seattle, and the federal midterms next year. They will be providing staged performative outrage, political chaos, and financial assistance supporting their favored candidates.

Janice Lengenfelder

Snohomish