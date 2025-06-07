Sorticulture, Everett’s garden festival, is in full swing

People walk along Colby Avenue during Sorticulture on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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People look at a selection of metalwork creatures during Sorticulture on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Kaitlyn Hoffman pauses to smell a rose during Sorticulture on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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People sort through colorful glass hearts during Sorticulture on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Edie Carroll trims plants at Baker’s Acres Nursery during Sorticulture on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A selection of bugs hang on display at Sean Goddard Insects during Sorticulture on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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People walk past a selection of metalwork during Sorticulture on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Addison Osborne, 2, pauses to smell a flower during Sorticulture on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Cherish Dahinden, owner of Wild Flowear, talks about some of her work during Sorticulture on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Sue Staple, left, picks out metal flowers while Pamela Davis, right, hands a metal flower to Donna Sisak during Sorticulture on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Downtown Everett was abuzz Friday on the first day of Sorticulture — the city’s signature garden festival.

Under sunny skies, community members milled about vendor booths, stopping to smell the roses — literally — and buying house plants, flower jewelry and handmade sculptures to add to gardens.

The festival has been running for over 25 years and will continue through the weekend until Sunday evening.

Sean Goddard has been coming down from Salt Spring Island in British Columbia the past six years to show off his detailed metal and art sculptures of insects. House flies, almost 2 feet long, stare back at passersby with iridescent eyeballs as dinner-plate-sized dung beetles push against metal ball sculptures of, well, dung.

Goddard said he has no formal background in metal or glass work but has always been inspired by the “amazing shape and diversity of the insect world.”

At the furthest north block of the festival, near the intersection of Colby Avenue and Everett Avenue, a couple bent over to examine Cherish Dahinden’s intricate resin jewelry.

Dahinden started creating resin art when she wanted to find a way to preserve forget-me-nots. Since then, she’s expanded her art and business to creating a variety of jewelry that highlights preserved flowers.

She said out of the 20 markets she does a year, Sorticulture is always her favorite and best for business. As an avid gardener herself, she started the morning off buying a purple rose bush.

“You’ll probably see this in my work next year!” she said.

Down the road, a group of women circled baskets of metal flowers, trying to decide which pieces to pick for a sculptural bouquet.

After finding the perfect combination, friends Pamela Davis and Donna Sisak discussed their adoration of the festival.

“We love it,” Davis said. “We look forward to it every year.”

The two agreed they think Sorticulture is one of the city’s best events, bringing everyone downtown to support local businesses.

“Everybody wins,” Sisak said.

Eliza Aronson: 425-339-3434; eliza.aronson@heraldnet.com; X: @ElizaAronson.

Eliza’s stories are supported by the Herald’s Environmental and Climate Reporting Fund.