Keep power on in extreme heat to save lives

Summer is almost here, and with it will come deadly heat waves supercharged by the climate crisis. Yet in 27 states, it’s perfectly legal for utility companies to shut off electricity on the hottest days of summer, leaving individuals and families without air conditioning in extreme temperatures and threatening their health and safety.

Shutting off power and preventing access to lifesaving air conditioning in the summer can have life-or-death consequences. We need to shine a spotlight on this critical issue and raise our voices to demand change.

Utility companies and local leaders everywhere must act to end utility shutoffs on the hottest days of summer. Save lives; stop the summer shutoffs.

Brandie Deal

Bothell