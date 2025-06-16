13 of the most surreal places to visit in the western US

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Join us as we explore some of the western US’s most stunning destinations. Isogood_patrick // Shutterstock

Swipe or click to see more

You know those places that feel so dreamlike that you ask yourself, “Did I just fall into a screensaver?”

No? Well, that’s probably because you’ve been visiting all those usual tourist traps. Here, we join Way.com to visit some of the most surreal yet underrated places to visit in the western U.S.

Painted Hills, Oregon

It’s unreal when you drive around a corner, and woah, there’s a painted hill. Because these hills certainly live up to their name – rich layers of red, gold and black sweeping across the land like brushstrokes. The colours shift depending on the angle of the sun, time of day and moisture levels. Whatever the reasons, every visit feels slightly different because of these daily shifts and that’s why this is one of the most surreal places to visit in the U.S.

Best time to visit: Spring and early fall.

Nearest airport: Roberts Field (RDM) in Redmond, Oregon.

How to get there: Two-hour drive from Bend, Oregon.

Pro tip: The colors shine brightest in the late afternoon. Remember your camera and some water.

Thor’s Well, Oregon Coast

Let’s get one thing straight – if you’re expecting Chris Hemsworth, you might just be disappointed. But if you aren’t, quite a treat awaits. Thor’s Well is a swirling hole on the coastline that appears to drain the sea. It’s mesmerizing to watch and makes for jaw-dropping photos – from a safe distance.

Best time to visit: Winter storms for drama, low tide for safety.

Nearest airport: Eugene Airport (EUG).

How to get there: Drive to Cape Perpetua via Highway 101.

Pro tip: Never turn your back to the ocean here. It’s wild, unpredictable and a little moody.

Cholla Cactus Garden, Joshua Tree, California

You know, those funny dancing cacti toys? They ain’t a patch on what you’ll find at Cholla Cactus Garden. These cacti aren’t just cute – they glow like they’ve been plugged in when the light hits them at the right angle. Sunrise and sunset are pure magic here.

Best time to visit: Spring or golden hour year-round.

Nearest airport: Palm Springs International Airport (PSP).

How to get there: 45-minute drive from Palm Springs.

Pro tip: Look, don’t touch. The spines are clingy and unforgiving.

Mono Lake, California

There’s old, and then there’s Mono Lake old. This ancient saline lake is a weird yet wonderful place. Besides the fact that there are no fish in this lake, its most surreal feature is the tufa towers. These otherworldly looking limestone spires erupt out of the water like alien sculptures. Be prepared for a distinct sulfur smell when you get up close.

Best time to visit: Late spring or fall.

Nearest airport: Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH) or Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO).

How to get there: You can drive there from Lee Vining, California, or from Yosemite’s east entrance.

Pro tip: Sunrise or sunset is when the tufas look most haunting and magical.

Glass Beach, California

A beach covered in colourful sea glass instead of sand sounds like a real-life Pinterest board. It’s peaceful, sparkly and oddly therapeutic, all thanks to years of wave-polished glass debris. This area used to be a dumping ground for trash, including glass, up until the mid-20th century. But then the Pacific Ocean did a magical thing and transformed the trash into the smooth, colourful sea glass that now awes travellers, young and old.

Best time to visit: Year-round; though fall and winter sunsets are extra special.

Nearest airport: Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS).

How to get there: Scenic three-and-a-half-hour coastal drive from San Francisco.

Pro tip: Don’t pocket the glass. It’s protected and better left for others to enjoy.

Lava Beds National Monument, California

This is where geology gets weird in the best way, with lava tube caves, jagged volcanic rock and a landscape that feels like it belongs in a sci-fi movie. Above ground, the terrain is stark and dramatic. Below ground, it’s an entire world of tunnels, chambers and complete silence.

Best time to visit: Spring or early fall.

Nearest airport: Klamath Falls Airport (LMT).

How to get there: One-and-a-half-hour drive from Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Pro tip: Bring a headlamp and gloves. The lava rock can be rough and phone flashlights won’t cut it.

Fly Geyser, Nevada

This geyser isn’t something nature originally intended. In fact, a geothermal company’s drilling caused this happy geothermal accident. The geyser has created a bunch of travertine terraces, making about 30 to 40 pools spread across 74 acres.

The water from the geyser is full of thermophilic algae that thrive in hot, wet conditions, painting the surrounding rocks in vibrant shades of green and red. The result: a place that looks almost like it’s desperately trying to be part of James Cameron’s next movie.

Best time to visit: Spring or fall for pleasant weather.

Nearest airport: Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO).

How to get there: Two-hour drive north from Reno, Nevada. It’s on private land, so book a guided tour through Friends of Black Rock-High Rock or Fly Ranch Burning Man Project.

Pro tip: You can’t just roll up and explore. Access is limited and controlled for conservation, so be sure to book.

Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada

Bright red rocks, ancient petroglyphs and landscapes that look like a Martian backdrop.

Quite close to Las Vegas, Valley of Fire delivers the drama without the crowds of the national parks. The colours and patterns in the rocks are amazing. The petroglyphs are interesting and the designs that were carved into the rock are captivating.

Best time to visit: October to April.

Nearest airport: Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS).

How to get there: One-hour drive from Las Vegas.

Pro tip: The Fire Wave trail is short but stunning. Carry extra water, even on cooler days.

Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah

Imagine a horizon so flat and so blindingly white that it messes with your sense of depth. After the rain, the whole place turns into a mirror. You’ll be left wondering if the sky is on the ground or if you’re in the clouds.

Best time to visit: Late spring to early fall; post-rain for those mind-bending mirror effects.

How to get there: One-and-a-half-hour drive from Salt Lake City via I-80 West.

Nearest airport: Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).

Pro tip: Bring sunglasses (blinding white = eye squinting galore). Also, wear sturdy shoes and avoid walking barefoot on salt flats – it can cut your feet pretty badly.

Antelope Island, Utah

Antelope Island is one of those places that feels like it shouldn’t exist. You’ve got bison herds roaming freely, a salty desert landscape that turns otherworldly at golden hour and surreal reflections on the Great Salt Lake that look like they’ve been Photoshopped.

It’s quiet, peaceful, and oddly hypnotic.

Best time to visit: Spring or fall.

Nearest airport: Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).

How to get there: One-hour drive from Salt Lake City.

Pro tip: Summer brings intense bugs. Trust us – spring and fall are your best bet.

Zebra Slot Canyon, Utah

Tucked away in the Escalante region, Zebra Slot Canyon feels like nature’s abstract art gallery.

The narrow canyon walls are striped in soft pinks and reds, curving and twisting just enough to make you feel like you’ve stepped inside a painting. It’s smaller and quieter than Antelope Canyon but just as unforgettable.

Best time to visit: Spring and fall.

Nearest airport: Page Municipal Airport (PGA) or St. George Regional Airport (SGU).

How to get there: Drive to Escalante, Utah, and hike in.

Pro tip: Avoid visiting after rain. This area is prone to flash floods and not worth the risk.

The Wave (Coyote Buttes), Arizona/Utah Border

This is nature’s lava lamp, frozen forever in sandstone. It’s, no doubt, one of the most mind-bending places to visit in the U.S. but also one of the hardest to access.

First-timers might feel they’ve walked into a painting. The surreal, swirling sandstone formations, with their vibrant reds, oranges and yellows, look like something out of a dream or a sci-fi movie.

The undulating patterns and smooth curves, sculpted by millions of years of wind and water, mess with your sense of scale and reality, making it feel both ancient and alive.

Best time to visit: Spring or fall for mild weather.

Nearest airport: Page Municipal Airport (PGA) or St. George Regional Airport (SGU).

How to get there: Drive from Kanab, Utah, or Page, Arizona.

Pro tip: You need a permit to enter. Apply in advance or try the local lottery system.

Horseshoe Bend, Arizona

A sweeping curve carved by the Colorado River, Horseshoe Bend is one of those places that feels unreal even when you’re standing right in front of it.

The red rock walls drop dramatically to reveal water that looks almost too perfect to be natural. You’ve seen the photos, yes – but show up at the right time, and it’s a whole different experience.

Best time to visit: Early morning or sunset.

Nearest airport: Page Municipal Airport (PGA).

How to get there: Short hike from a parking area just outside Page, Arizona.

Pro tip: Bring a wide-angle lens and water. The trail is short but completely exposed to the sun.

This story was produced by Way.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

* * * * *

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!