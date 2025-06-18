Immigrant farm, restaurant workers aren’t only necessary workers

So the wannabe king has decided that maybe they’ll reevaluate deporting farm workers and hotel employees that are very difficult to replace. Reminds me of another Republican leader who didn’t realize there was a difference between Sunni and Shiite Muslims. I didn’t know that back then either. The difference was, I wasn’t in charge. Simple solutions from simple minds who don’t appreciate or care what harm is done from their simple decisions.

P.S.: Tariff is a simple beautiful word.

Nancy Cooper

Stanwood