Immigration problems are result of Democrats

Immigration

Problems are fault of Democrats

Do not blame Donald Trump for unrest. The protests across the USA, are the results of “Sleepy Joe” Biden, Kamala Harris, and Barack Obama not securing our immigration policy. Obama had eight years, but did nothing. Harris did nothing in four years. Joe Biden did nothing in four years.

Because of these three people were not doing their jobs, we find ourselves dealing with today’s pandemonium.

Bruce A. Ferguson

Clinton