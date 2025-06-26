Letter should not have vilified all Democrats

I just read your paper’s letters recently and I have to ask, when did your editor start allowing people from Snohomish to say all Democrats can’t be trusted and therefore, must go!

I have written several letters to the editor. I have always tried to be civil to get my point across without swearing or calling names to those that oppose my opinions of peaceful harmony. Are the gloves off now? Can I point out the corruption and cruel, simple ideas of this administration? Some of your Fox News readers seem to only focus on false talking points, and ignore the criticism and cruelty of our country from the rest of the world. Not all Democrats are anti-religion. We don’t favor Hamas over helping the Palestinians live a free life to raise their children with clean water, electricity, daily food and shelter that Israel has the power to remove instantly with no consequences from the U.N. Does this seem like a fair rebuttal to that other letter without stereotyping an entire political party.

Lawrence East

Everett

Editor’s note: The Herald encourages civil discourse on this page but allows for as free an exchange of opinions as the First Amendment and community standards allow. The publishing of letters is not an endorsement of the views expressed.