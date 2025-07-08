GOP priorities are not pro-life, or pro-Christian

The Republican Party has long branded itself as the pro-life, pro-Christian party. But their legislative priorities fly straight in the face of everything they pretend to be.

Republicans have passed a federal budget bill — officially named the “Big Beautiful Bill” — that strips health care from millions of Americans. It will close hospitals and nursing home facilities that rely on Medicaid and Medicare to stay open. It will starve millions of children by slashing food stamps. End federal funding for a specialized LGBTQ+ suicide prevention hotline. Supply billions in taxpayer dollars to ICE to kidnap undocumented migrants — many who have no violent history and haven’t been charged with any crime — and let them rot in detention centers. If they’re lucky enough to not get sent to die in El Salvador or Sudan. The real kicker? Some Republicans in Congress still think these cuts don’t go deep enough. All while adding trillions to the national debt and giving billions in tax breaks to the richest people in the world.

These things are not pro-life. They’re certainly not Christ-like. I don’t know what they think they are, but the Republican Party is not the “pro-life, pro-Christian” party; they haven’t been for some time. Call them what they really are—the party of death.

Shannon Ozog Somes

Monroe