Too much risk, noise and annoyance with fireworks

Let’s hear it for all the “kids” who like to endanger life and limb with bigger and bigger fireworks. Not to mention the — and I know it’s ridiculous — danger of burning someone’s house down. And not to mention, but I will anyway, lack of enforcement where the fireworks are supposedly banned. I mean, why bother? And you can easily see the benefit of three or four hours of sleep deprivation for us old folks.

Yes, I set off lots of fireworks when I was a kid and later a young parent, but we were a lot more cautious and aware of the hazards in the where, when and even why we celebrated July Fourth. I would be very surprised if any of that is a consideration for many in today’s world.

Don Curtis

Stanwood