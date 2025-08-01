Snohomish County receives $1.6 million in grants from the state to improve park accessibility

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The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office awarded a $500,000 Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account Grant, a press release said, to fund the Dock and Waterfront Access Project in Flowing Lake County Park and Campground near Snohomish. (File photo)

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EVERETT — Snohomish County Parks & Recreation recently awarded more than $1.6 million in grant funding to support major upgrades at several parks across the county.

The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office awarded a $500,000 Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account Grant, a press release said, to fund the Dock and Waterfront Access Project in Flowing Lake County Park and Campground near Snohomish.

The project aims to improve the accessibility of the park’s waterfront areas for all people, including those using mobility devices. Workers will replace a floating dock, construct an accessible kayak launch and create opportunities for accessible fishing and swimming.

Construction is on track to be completed in late 2026.

Snohomish County Parks & Recreation was also awarded a $681,175 Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program – Local Parks Category Grant, also from RCO, for a potential acquisition to expand Martha Lake Park west of Mill Creek, the release said. The money will be used to improve access at the park’s east entrance and provide additional parking capacity.

A construction timeline has not yet been given for this project.

Additional funding was awarded through the Healthy Kids Initiative Grant from Play and Park Structures, which will match funds for new playgrounds at both Martha Lake Airport Park and Paine Field Community Park, the release said.

Each park project had initially planned for $250,000 worth of playground equipment. With the grant, those budgets for equipment have effectively doubled, allowing for more varied and inclusive play.

Parks & Recreation will ask the public to provide feedback on both parks’ designs through online surveys in August.

“These grants allow us to dream bigger — and then deliver those dreams to our community,” Parks Director Sharon Walker said. “These park improvements will lead to safer, more inclusive waterfront and park spaces, and helps our local dollars go further.”

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay