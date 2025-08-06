Welch: It’s our money; we know where, how it’s used best

By Todd Welch / Herald Columnist

There’s a powerful truth that’s been buried under decades of government overreach, political doublespeak, and media spin: Your money belongs to you.

Not the government. Not elected officials. Not unelected bureaucrats or their campaign donors.

You earned it. And you should decide how it’s used.

Yet every year, millions of Americans hand over a massive portion of their paycheck to the government — under threat of fines, audits and penalties — only to watch it be squandered. The money that’s supposed to help those in need is often rerouted to pet projects, special-interest deals, and bloated payrolls for friends of politicians who’ve never created anything of real value.

This isn’t charity. This isn’t efficient. And it sure isn’t justice.

The government doesn’t create wealth; you do.

Let’s get one thing straight: Government doesn’t generate wealth;it consumes it. Every dollar it spends first had to be taken from someone who earned it. And while taxes may be necessary for essential services, we’ve long passed the line of “essential.”

We’ve entered an era where elected leaders treat our paychecks like their playground. They hand out our money to buy votes, reward loyalty and fund waste that would bankrupt any private organization in months. Meanwhile, real people struggle, while the government machine grows fat and unaccountable.

But imagine a different model. A better one. One where we, the people keep what we earn and invest it with purpose.

We know better than the government ever will.

You know your neighborhood. Your church. Your school. You don’t need a bureaucrat to tell you where need exists; you see it every day.

And because you see it, you can act with far more clarity, precision and compassion than any federal program ever could.

When we keep more of our money, we can:

• Give directly to charities we’ve vetted.

• Help families cover rent, groceries, or child care.

• Invest in local businesses that create jobs.

• Support vocational training programs and mentorship.

• Fund community centers, addiction recovery or crisis shelters.

The money stretches further. The help arrives faster. And dignity stays intact, because people aren’t reduced to case numbers or data points in a government database. They’re seen. They’re loved. They’re restored.

Charity is most powerful when it’s voluntary

Taxation is not generosity. It’s not kindness. It’s not noble. It’s compulsory; and it’s often misused.

Charity, on the other hand, is a choice. It’s rooted in love, not obligation. It dignifies both the giver and the receiver.

When we take responsibility for the needs around us — when we stop outsourcing compassion to a bloated government — we make that government unnecessary. We shrink its footprint and expand human connection. We replace red tape with relationships. Dependency with dignity.

This is how you make government assistance irrelevant; not through politics, but through people.

Buying local is a form of giving, too.

Let’s go a step further.

Every time you buy local — when you choose a small shop over a mega-retailer, a farmer’s market over a big box — you’re doing more than just consuming. You’re circulating wealth within your community.

You’re helping someone hire. Pay a mortgage. Expand inventory. Build a future. And when people build wealth, they give more. They sponsor Little League teams, fund scholarships, support charities, and serve those around them.

A thriving local economy creates a thriving local culture of generosity.

The vision: People over politics.

This isn’t just about economics; it’s about reclaiming a culture.

It’s about returning power to where it belongs: the people. It’s about saying no more to politicians who use our money to pad their influence. It’s about saying yes to a future where we give because we want to, not because we’re forced. It’s about building a society rooted in accountability, not entitlement.

We don’t need another government program. We need courage. Discipline. Generosity. Vision.

Let’s keep our money. Let’s give it intentionally. Let’s support our communities. Let’s eliminate government intervention by doing the work better, because no government can ever replace the power of a free, responsible, and generous people.

It’s your money. Own it. Use it wisely. And change the world with it.

Todd Welch is a columnist for The Herald, addressing local and state issues. He lives in Everett.