Difficult for Trump to shake his ties to Epstein

Is Donald Trump finally meeting his personal Waterloo? Trump is desperately trying to silence the talk about his association with convicted sex offender Jeffry Epstein, who was a Trump acquaintance for at least 10 years before Epstein committed suicide in prison. The Donald is outraged that his name has come up in association with Epstein but the evidence to the contrary is strong. There are reports that Epstein had a client list and you don’t have to be a mind reader to understand why Trump is so furious and desperate. Even some of Trump’s MAGA base are at odds with Trump for his insistence that his followers don’t talk about Epstein and of course, according to Trump, all that talk is lies promoted by Democrats

After all these years, since starting out as president of his father’s real estate company in 1971, Donald had his first brush with the law in 1973 as an owner of rentals in New York City for discriminating against minorities, and he’s been getting away with just about anything he wanted to get away with ever since. He’s been involved in more than 4,000 lawsuits and counting.

Trump is now looking like he might have to face the music regarding his friendship with Epstein and it’s not a tune that he wants to hear.

Don Curtis

Stanwood