Snohomish County comedian to host Maltby Food Bank comedy show benefit

EVERETT — A Maltby Food Bank volunteer and stand-up comedian is trying to make a difference for her neighbors with a comedy show fundraiser, headlined by Everett comedian Taylor Clark.

The show, titled “Comedy with Heart,” is scheduled for 8 p.m. Aug. 29 at Echo Falls Golf Club, 20414 121st Ave. SE, east of Bothell. Proceeds from the event will support the food bank’s commitment to end food insecurity, a press release said.

In addition to headliner Clark, Pacific Northwest comedians Jody Carol and Mike Devore will perform, hosted by event organizer Deborah Tahara. Tickets range from $35 to $55, depending on the amount one wishes to donate. The comedy show receives $10 of each ticket while the rest goes to the food bank.

While the Echo Falls Golf Club donated the venue and staff for the event, food and drinks will be sold separately. The event is for all ages, but the comedy is intended for 16 and above.

Tahara has lived in Maltby for 24 years and volunteered at the food bank for 17, she said in an email.

“Along the way, I’ve met some of the most caring, big-hearted people, which includes both volunteers and clients,” she said. “My passions are comedy and supporting my community, so I decided to combine the two.”

Tahara attended Clark’s comedy special, “Dad’s Hero,” filmed at the Historic Everett Theatre in September 2023.

“The audience was laughing so hard that the walls were shaking,” she said. “It’s great to have someone from the area on the bill while also being a professional touring comedian.”

The Maltby Food Bank provides food and essential services to those in need and is one of 18 food banks that make up the Snohomish County Food Coalition.

“We could all use a good laugh, but grocery prices are no laughing matter,” Tahara said. “I’m excited for an evening of joy, connection and compassion.”

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay