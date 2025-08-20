Evergreen State Fair ready for 116th year of “magic” in Monroe

Workers set up rides at the Evergreen State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Teddy Hamstra, 4, hangs off the pen of a Clydesdale named Woody at the Evergreen State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Meagan Scheeprs, left, reaches out to catch a stuffed animal thrown by Rachelle Keiser at one of their booths at the Evergreen State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Scarlett Underland, 9, puts her chicken Spotty back into its cage during load-in day at the Evergreen State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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MONROE — Chief kicked the fence multiple times with his large hoof for attention.

Sara VanLoo, the third generation in her family to show Clydesdales, held her hand through the fence and snapped so the horse would bring his head over for a scratch.

“You can tell when they’re happy,” the 17-year-old said on Wednesday as she was preparing for this year’s Evergreen State Fair with her family from Lynden. “When one doesn’t get strapped to the cart, and you go out driving, you can tell they are upset when you get back.”

As VanLoo walked away with family member Teddy Hamstra, 4, Woody the Clydesdale started kicking the fence too.

The 116th Evergreen State Fair started Thursday and runs through Tuesday at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe. After a pause on Aug. 27, the fair will continue Aug. 28 to Sept. 1.

This year’s theme is “The Evergreen State Fair, Where Magic Comes Alive in 2025!”

“It is like a big magic trick,” said Amy Craven, a marketing specialist for the fair. “You have animals and concerts and a carnival — and it’s a magical moment during the time — and then it just kind of all goes away.”

Fair Manager Mike Ohlsen sees the fair as a chance for the community to come together and celebrate the county’s agricultural history. On Wednesday, he pointed to a show ring that has been on the property since 1949.

“It’s now a ring — used to be a dirt lot,” Ohlsen said. “I’ve got pictures of my dad there — pictures of my wife showing there. A lot of generations, a lot of history, and not just me but for a lot of people.”

Monster Trucks will fill the Grandstand Friday through Sunday. Then comes the music, with Wynonna Judd on Monday followed by Tommy James and the Shondells on Tuesday. Stone Temple Pilots will close out the music performances on Aug. 29.

Near the end of the fair, car enthusiasts can enjoy demolition derbies and figure eight races.

The Indoor Arena will hold several horse events and the Northwest Professional Rodeo Association will be held Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

Throughout the fair, some acts will perform daily, including contestants at the International Lumberjack Show. Duck races, Aztec dancers and an antique tractor display are also in store. Daily live music and performances will be at the Courtyard Stage.

New this year is a free Butterfly Encounters attraction along with a BMX Freestyle Team stunt show. Also, dinosaur enthusiasts can dig up replica fossils as part of a Dino Encounters attraction.

Morning of Dreams, a morning event without lights and sounds for children and adults with disabilities or sensory needs, will take place 9-11 a.m on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, the fair is partnering with the Snohomish County Health Department for the second annual Healthy Communities Day. Throughout the fairgrounds, attendees can explore resources, activities and organizations that support health and wellness.

Each year, the fair honors a family who has farmed in Snohomish County for 100 years or more. This year, the fair is celebrating the 42 families that have been honored in the past.

Also, the fair will honor Pat Pehling for her decades of service and work in 4-H and youth development. Pehling has been the 4-H Horse Program leader since 1979 and has taught an estimated 10,000 people in 4-H, a press release said.

Community Transit offers routes to the fair from Everett, Sultan and Gold Bar.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-3393046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay