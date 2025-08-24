Everett mayor’s race: Objection indicates truth of flyer

A recent letter writer was disappointed with a flyer Scott Murphy’s campaign for Everett mayor sent. I’m not sure which flyer she was referring to and am not going to speculate. It was obviously the truth or she wouldn’t have taken issue with the content. Never ever be embarrassed by the truth.

Obviously, we are hearing enough lies. It’s so refreshing to have the truth told. It’s the only way to inform voters of the truth and differentiate between candidates.

Lynda Erickson

Everett