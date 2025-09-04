Thanks for coverage of local governments use of AI

I really enjoyed reading the recent article about the use of artificial intelligence by government employees and electeds (“Everett officials, among others in WA, using ChatGPT for government work,” The Herald, Aug. 27).

The fact that it was original, local, “long-form,” investigative journalism made it very useful for better understanding this issue and the way it might affect Snohomish County residents. Kudos for devoting the space needed for an in-depth look at this complex issue.

Lisa Stettler

Snohomish