Fake Edmonds police detective arrested in Bremerton on Friday

A man, with his face digitally blurred, was arrested by Bremerton police for allegedly impersonating an Edmonds police detective in Bremerton on Friday.

A man, with his face digitally blurred, was arrested by Bremerton police for allegedly impersonating an Edmonds police detective in Bremerton, Washington, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (Bremerton Police Department)

An unmarked Ford Explorer with attached police lights allegedly used by a man impersonating an Edmonds police detective on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Bremerton, Washington. (Bremerton Police Department)

EVERETT — A convicted felon allegedly impersonating an Edmonds police detective at an active police scene in Bremerton on Friday is back in jail, police say.

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, a 49-year-old Lacey man, wearing body armor with “POLICE” and “SWAT” logos and a metallic Edmonds police badge, arrived at an active police scene in an unmarked Ford Explorer with activated police lights. He identified himself to Bremerton officers an as off-duty Edmonds police detective, a Bremerton Police Department social media post said.

After a follow-up investigation, Bremerton police officers discovered he was not a police officer but a security guard at a nearby business and a convicted felon. The suspect has allegedly been committing law enforcement acts in the downtown corridor, the post said.

While taking him into custody, officers found he was armed with a firearm and possessed a large amount of police equipment, the post said. The man was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of criminal impersonation and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In a social media post Friday afternoon, Edmonds police said they do not believe the man’s badge and equipment was lost or stolen from their department.

If anyone encountered the suspect when he was impersonating a police officer, they can call Bremerton police at 360-473-5220 for case number B25-004726.

If someone feels unsafe or doubts the legitimacy of an officer in their presence, they can ask for the officer’s name and badge number, call 911 to confirm name and badge number, verify an officer is in the area and request a second officer, the post said.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan