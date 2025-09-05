Trump has failed on promises to working families

Workers deserve fair pay, safe working conditions, affordable health care and the freedom to retire with dignity. We deserve the right to join unions that give workers a voice; an economy that works for all families, not only the wealthy; and a democracy where every voice is heard and every vote counts.

Workers and families deserve fully funded public schools that are safe, welcoming, relevant and engaging, as well as higher education that is accessible, affordable and free from political intrusion.

Donald Trump campaigned on making life better and more affordable for working families, and as we expected, it was just a mouthful of lies. His administration has not delivered on these promises. Instead, we have seen funding slashed for schools, health care, child care and more, while handing tax breaks to the ultra-wealthy.

Our family members and communities will be sicker, hungrier and poorer. We deserve so much better.

Whether it’s peacefully protesting with our neighbors and co-workers in the streets, forming a union at our workplaces, or engaging with elected officials in Congress, let’s work together to fight for the future that all workers deserve.

Vanessa Jamison

Marysville