Stanwood-Camano school board fills vacancy left by controversial member

Michael Olson during his interview with the Stanwood-Camano School District Board of Directors on Sept. 2.

EVERETT — The Stanwood-Camano School District filled a vacant school board position last week after a controversial member resigned in August following an outcry from the public.

The school board voted unanimously Sept. 2 to appoint Michael Olson as the new District 4 representative, a press release said, after interviewing him and one other applicant during a special school board meeting.

Olson’s interview was public, and the audience submitted notes to the school board before it deliberated over the two candidates during an executive session.

“I want to thank the four members of the school board who accepted my application and appointed me to this position,” Olson said in an email to The Herald.

Olson has worked nearly four decades in public education leadership, including more than 25 years in the Stanwood-Camano School District, the release about his appointment said. He served as principal at Church Creek and Utsalady Elementary. He also served as assistant superintendent of operations, assistant superintendent of secondary education and principal of Port Susan Middle School.

For 10 years before his retirement in 2022, Olson was assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in the Sedro-Woolley School District, the release said. After retirement, he consulted for the Washington Association of School Administrators and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, coaching schools on inclusionary practices and continuous improvement.

The previous school board member, Betsy Foster, submitted her resignation on June 11. On June 17, School Board President Albert Schreiber read her letter of resignation to the public.

“This decision comes after careful consideration and reflection on my personal and professional priorities,” the letter said. “I have found that the position requires more energy and time than I can currently dedicate.”

Additionally, Foster’s letter said: “I am eager to pursue other interests that I have been passionate about.”

Once Schreiber finished reading, members of the audience applauded. Foster’s service ended officially on Aug. 1, the press release said.

In December 2024, parents called for the resignation of Foster and two other board members, Steven King and Schreiber, who both remain on the board.

On Feb. 22, The Daily Herald published an investigation by former Herald writer Jordan Hansen that detailed school board divisions that have resulted in infighting, the messy departure of district superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh and allegations that the board has routinely broken state law.

In November 2024, Rumbaugh announced her resignation with her last day scheduled in June 2025. However, Rumbaugh ended up leaving Jan. 1, and became the Marysville School District interim superintendent in March.

Tensions escalated after Foster and King attempted to remove certain diversity, equity and inclusion language in a policy proposal. In a March 2024 meeting, King implied children from difficult backgrounds should not get the same level of education that children from other families get.

“We use a large part of our resources to help the 10% of the population, there’s the least potential for success, considering the family situation, and other things that are big factors,” King said.

Also in March 2024, Foster proposed amendments to the Washington State School Directors’ Association policy.

“Equity is foundational to the work of WSSDA,” the policy reads. “Educational equity can only exist when a student’s level of opportunity and achievement cannot be predicted based on race, characteristics, or circumstances. Therefore, we must identify and eliminate any discriminatory practices, and prejudices within our State’s public education system.”

Foster wanted to cut that final sentence because “The original position suggests we have discriminatory practices and prejudices in our education system, so we removed some language and replaced it with personal characteristics,” she said.

Each year, school boards across the state propose revisions to the association’s advocacy policy. Some school board members around the state are pushing these policy changes, Foster wrote in a text message to The Daily Herald at the time.

Foster belonged to a group of around 100 school board members in Washington. Its goal was seemingly to bring amendments to the state that align with conservative goals from within school boards.

Evan Caldwell, a spokesperson with the Stanwood-Camano School District, said the number of parents at school board meetings began to ramp up between November and December 2024, and their presence remained until the end of the school year.

Ryan Ovenell was sworn in as superintendent on June 17. He served as interim superintendent after Rumbaugh’s departure and deputy superintendent before that.

“Hoping to achieve stability”

“I’m hoping to achieve stability in the role of the board to serve as a policy governance council,” Olson said in an email. “I’m also hoping that we, as a school board, can ensure the following of accepted protocols, routines and procedures for a school district board of directors.”

When asked how he will earn parents’ trust, he said, “I can only earn trust by doing what I say I will do in alignment with my role as a school district director.”

He sees between now and the end of the year as a time to enter the position with open eyes and ears, he said.

“In December, at least one position will change and the board will reorganize,” Olson said. “I will watch, listen, and learn then be in full swing after that reorganization. In the meantime, certainly, anything illegal, unethical, and/or immoral appearing to occur by the board or board members will be addressed.”

Olson’s term is through November 2027. Schreiber’s term ends in December 2025 and he will not seek reelection, Caldwell said. King’s term ends in 2027.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay