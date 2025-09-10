Prep roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 10:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Stanwood 3, Arlington 0

STANWOOD — Whitney Longspaugh led the Spartans (1-1) to a 25-8, 25-13, 25-18 win over their Stilly River rivals. Harper Neyens contributed seven digs, eight kills and three blocks, while Addison Bowie tallied 22 assists, four aces and two blocks. Individual statistics were not reported for Arlington (1-1).

Kamiak 3, Snohomish 1

MUKILTEO — The Knights (2-0) won despite 10 kills, 21 digs, two blocks and two aces from Snohomish’s (1-3) Brooklyn Rohrich.

Glacier Peak 3, North Creek 0

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies opened their season with a straight sets (25-19, 25018, 25-15) victory.

Meadowdale 3, Sedro-Woolley 2

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (0-2) got a well-rounded effort from Ja’elle Jenkins (16 kills), Violet DuBois (13 kills), Andrea Rios (19 digs), Rian Paris (14 assists), Ariana Ree (14 assists) in a loss to Sedro-Woolley by set scores of 11-25, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24, 15-8.

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GIRLS SOCCER

Non-league

Sultan at Auburn Adventist, score not reported

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CROSS COUNTRY

Emerald Sound

ESC Meet 1

GRANITE FALLS — The King’s boys finished second, while the King’s girls finished third in the league meet.

Team and individual scores can be found HERE.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Monroe, Shorecrest at Archbishop Murphy, results not reported

Non-league

Meadowdale, Cascade, Sultan at Edmonds-Woodway, results not reported

Lake Stevens at Marysville Getchell, results not reported