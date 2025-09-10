Prep roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 10
Published 9:00 pm Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 10:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL
Non-league
Stanwood 3, Arlington 0
STANWOOD — Whitney Longspaugh led the Spartans (1-1) to a 25-8, 25-13, 25-18 win over their Stilly River rivals. Harper Neyens contributed seven digs, eight kills and three blocks, while Addison Bowie tallied 22 assists, four aces and two blocks. Individual statistics were not reported for Arlington (1-1).
Kamiak 3, Snohomish 1
MUKILTEO — The Knights (2-0) won despite 10 kills, 21 digs, two blocks and two aces from Snohomish’s (1-3) Brooklyn Rohrich.
Glacier Peak 3, North Creek 0
SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies opened their season with a straight sets (25-19, 25018, 25-15) victory.
Meadowdale 3, Sedro-Woolley 2
LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (0-2) got a well-rounded effort from Ja’elle Jenkins (16 kills), Violet DuBois (13 kills), Andrea Rios (19 digs), Rian Paris (14 assists), Ariana Ree (14 assists) in a loss to Sedro-Woolley by set scores of 11-25, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24, 15-8.
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GIRLS SOCCER
Non-league
Sultan at Auburn Adventist, score not reported
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CROSS COUNTRY
Emerald Sound
ESC Meet 1
GRANITE FALLS — The King’s boys finished second, while the King’s girls finished third in the league meet.
Team and individual scores can be found HERE.
Wesco 3A/2A South
Monroe, Shorecrest at Archbishop Murphy, results not reported
Non-league
Meadowdale, Cascade, Sultan at Edmonds-Woodway, results not reported
Lake Stevens at Marysville Getchell, results not reported