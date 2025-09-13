Snohomish County Council recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month

Honorary Consul of Spain Luis Fernando Esteban speaks in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month during a Snohomish County Council general legislative session on Wednesday. (Photo by Taylor Scott Richmond)

Snohomish County Public Utility District Commissioner Julieta Altamirano-Crosby speaks in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month during a Snohomish County Council general legislative session on Wednesday in Everett.

Deputy Consul of Mexico Gerardo Javier Guiza Vargas speaks in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month during a Snohomish County Council general legislative session on Wednesday in Everett.

Audience members watch as Paula Madrigal, on cello, and Teo Benson, on violin, perform “Mexican Overature” by Merle J. Isaac during a Snohomish County general legislative session on Wednesday in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month in Everett.

Teo Benson (left) and Paula Madrigal (right) perform “Mexican Overture” by Merle J. Isaac during a Snohomish County Council general legislative session on Wednesday in Everett to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Snohomish County Public Utility District Commissioner Julieta Altamirano-Crosby speaks in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month during a Snohomish County Council general legislative session on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Everett, Washington. (Taylor Scott Richmond / The Herald)

Deputy Consul of Mexico Gerardo Javier Guiza Vargas speaks in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month during a Snohomish County Council general legislative session on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Everett, Washington. (Taylor Scott Richmond / The Herald)

The group at the Snohomish County Council watches Paula Madrigal on cello and Teo Benson on violin perform “Mexican Overature” by Merle J. Isaac during a Snohomish County general legislative session on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month in Everett, Washington. (Taylor Scott Richmond / The Herald)

Teo Benson and Paula Madrigal perform “Mexican Overture” by Merle J. Isaac during a Snohomish County Council general legislative session on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Everett, Washington. (Taylor Scott Richmond / The Herald)

EVERETT — Familiar Mexican melodies, performed on violin and cello, filled the Snohomish County Council chamber in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month during a meeting on Sept. 10.

“That’s probably the first time we’ve had music played in the council chambers,” council member Nate Nehring said in an interview after the meeting. “It was really special.”

Music director of Orquesta Northwest Paula Madrigal led and performed on cello the Mexican overture along with Teo Benson, executive director of Orquesta Northwest, who played the violin.

Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, a Snohomish County Public Utility District commissioner, worked with Nehring to recognize National Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

“As an immigrant myself, I carry a story of resilience and hope, a story shared by many of you,” Altamirano-Crosby said during the meeting. “This celebration is not only about remembering where we come from, but also about honoring what we are building together: a future that is inclusive, equitable and full of opportunities for the next generation.”

Speakers during the ceremony included Honorary Consul of Spain in Seattle Luis Fernando Esteban and Deputy Consul of Mexico Gerardo Javier Guiza Vargas.

“As a new resident of the city of Lynnwood — just two days ago — here in Snohomish County, I feel deeply proud to take part of this proclamation,” Vargas said. “Hispanics contribute to all sectors of this country, from the fields, construction, domestic services — to technology, engineering, science, business leadership. We are workers, professionals, cultural leaders and agents of change.”

Vargas translated English to Spanish, “for the understanding of all the persons here at the meeting,” he said.

“In the midst of this celebration, our community also faces real fears,” Vargas said. “Fear of deportation, of family separation and of restrictions on essential services. These concerns have created a chilling effect in our community involvement, in our trust in public institutions and heightening concerns about racial discrimination.”

As of Aug. 13, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 1,032 people in Washington state in 2025, according to the University of California, Berkeley School of Law’s Deportation Data Project. In Aug. 27, federal immigration authorities raided an active wildfire response in Washington, stopping crews for hours and arresting two firefighters.

“Still, Latino community has shown every day we enrich our culture, our economy with vision, conviction and determination,” Vargas said. “The Latin community represents 12% of the county’s population, and that presence must also be reflected in political and social representations. So, amigos, I invite you to raise your voices, to register to vote, to get involved, to run for office, to be active participants in the political process because only then, through your participation and representation, you can guarantee the rise of your families and your future generations.”

Nehring said he brought the resolution forward because “it’s really important to recognize the contributions that the Hispanic community has made in Snohomish County.”

“We’re a community in Snohomish County that has people from lots of different backgrounds,” he said. “So I think anytime that we can find ways to come together and celebrate our heritage, celebrate our culture, is really important.”

During the ceremony, poets, artists and leaders who represent “pride, culture and community,” Altamirano-Crosby said, spoke to the public, including Bolivian activist Micaela Sarmiento.

“Historically, our differences have been used to divide us,” she said, “but we can choose a different decision every time and turn our differences into strengths.”

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay