City of Snohomish’s Civic Campus will benefit city

My husband, Warner Blake, and I came to Snohomish in 1993. We enthusiastically jumped into serving this community: Warner as a local historian, and I with my yoga studio and years of involvement in city government.

Since the election of convicted felon Donald Trump, I have felt called to speak out about the multiple abuses of Trump and MAGA Republicans. Project 2025 has been a move toward an authoritarian form of Christian nationalism that serves the billionaire class at the expense of the rest of us.

Certainly, our city has been impacted by withholding federal funds, as has the state of Washington and Snohomish County. At the same time, our blue state politicians are doing a fine job of resisting the damage, rising above the chaos, and still caring for our people.

Our city government, under the leadership of our Mayor Linda Redmon, has done an exemplary job of paying for current priorities and planning for the future, while serving some of our neediest with reductions in utility payments and grants to local businesses.

Many localities are in financial straits, but we are exceedingly well managed. Our plans for a future Civic Campus are foresighted, understanding that keeping our existing old properties requires millions of dollars of necessary upgrades.

A new campus that consolidates all our city services, alongside our partner Fire Department, provides great savings long term. A bonus is a new park at the river, potential locations for new affordable housing, and new uses for our historic City Hall.

Karen Guzak

Snohomish