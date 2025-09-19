Everett School Board, Pos. 3: Laurence has served Everett students

As a former elected Everett School Board member, I would like to share some observations on the candidacy of Anna Marie Jackson Laurence. First of all, this is a volunteer position, so hurrah for stepping up to support children to get a quality education. Second, Anna Marie has been an active supporter of public schools for many years, following in the footsteps of her father Henry M. “Scoop” Jackson and her aunt Gertrude, a 40-year schoolteacher at Garfield Elementary in Everett Public Schools. She’s learned much while growing up surrounded by these inspirational community citizens.

In addition, Anna Marie led the Rotary Club of Everett the past several years in growing its scholarship program for Everett students who are unable to consider a college education without financial support. She grew the scholarship program to 61 recipients who received $390,748 in scholarships. Known for her integrity, intelligence, passion for “service above self” and her love of children, Anna Marie was recently elected president of the Rotary Club of Everett, which prides itself on support for Everett youth.

This is the kind of person we want to have governing the Everett Public Schools on our behalf.

Ed Petersen

Everett