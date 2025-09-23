Editorial: Marine for Mukilteo mayor; Van Duser for council

By The Herald Editorial Board

Mukilteo voters will determine the city’s leadership posts for mayor and three new members of the city council for a city of more than 21,000. Voters also will be asked to approve or reject a levy lid lift for the city’s emergency medical services that would restore the previously authorized rate of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation.

Mukilteo Mayor

The race for mayor pits three-term mayor Joe Marine against current Mukilteo City Council member Steve Schmalz, who has served on the council for 12 years.

Marine served two terms as mayor from 2006 to 2013, then during the current term, with service on the council from 1998 to 2000 and 2019-20. He also served in the state legislature, representing the 21st District in 2001. Marine has worked in the insurance industry for 30 years, and has leadership certification from the National League of Cities and Association of Washington Cities.

Schmalz, in addition to his council service, has a professional business background and is an active volunteer in the community, aiding the Waterfront Art Festival, the Holiday Art Mart, Waterfront Wednesdays and open mic nights.

Schmalz said he is running out of his concern for the city’s financial stability during the last four years and the city’s responsiveness to residents’ concerns. He also faulted the pace of the city action on the waterfront and the lack of any provision for interim uses as the city waits for a deal to close on the former NOAA waterfront property.

Marine, who said this would be his final term as mayor, admitted that progress on some initiatives has been slow, but there have been accomplishments, including the recent annexation into the city of 84 acres east of the Mukilteo Speedway as well as partial funding from the state for replacement of the Highway 525 bridge over the railroad tracks. Marine said he continues to back plans for a parking structure near Lighthouse Park that would allow for more park and less asphalt there.

Marine said Mukilteo is in a comparatively strong financial position thanks in part to the annexation, more revenue that expenditures between 2022 and 2024 and an expected ending fund balance for this year of close to $3 million and $6.2 million expected for the 2026 budget, allowing the city a 20 percent reserve, he said.

Schmalz, who foresees a significant deficit ahead for the city, faults the mayor’s math for not recognizing $2 million in federal covid funds, without which the city would have operated in a deficit. Schmalz also thinks the city is counting too heavily on revenue from its traffic cameras, which is likely to decrease as drivers adjust to their presence. He says the city, when it does need to confront a deficit should look to match any increase in tax revenue with a dollar-for-dollar match in cuts to staffing and other costs.

Regarding the traffic camera revenue, Marine said city is estimating that revenue conservatively and has factored in a drop in fines as drivers adjust.

Schmalz and Marine, with extensive records of service and commitment to the community, offer serious concern for the city’s financial stability, if each sees the situation differently. And both have made considerable contributions to the community over the years.

Schmalz’s work on the council has looked out for residents, including through a program that assured free parking for residents, as well as funding for trails at Japanese Gulch and Big Gulch.

Marine led efforts to renovate Lighthouse Park, build a new Rose Hill Community Center, helped secure the tank farm property for the relocation of the ferry terminal and created a citizen’s police academy.

Marine’s long tenure on the council and in the mayor’s office speaks for a final term in the mayor’s office. Voters should return him for a final four years.

Mukilteo Council, Pos. 1

The decision by current council member Louis Harris not to seek reelection, opened the race, drawing two candidates: former city council member Bob Champion and Ilona Van Duser.

Champion, a 22-year-resident, served two terms, 2014-21, including time as council president and vice president. Retired, with 40 years of work in aviation, including work on aircrafts’ ground proximity warning systems, Champion made an unsuccessful run for the Port of Everett board of commissioners in 2023, earning The Herald’s endorsement for that office.

Champion has leadership certification from the Association of Washington Cities and worked with the National League of Cities information technology and communications committee.

Champion said he’s seeking a return to the council to contribute to its discussions and encourage more accessibility and transparency for residents in city actions and deliberations.

Van Duser, a 24-year resident, whose father and husband were in the U.S. military, raised her daughter in Mukilteo schools and volunteered there and with her church, including as its bookkeeper. She was employed in IT cybersecurity. She recently has been more active in the city affairs, regularly attending city council meetings and has served on the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee and is now its chair.

Van Duser and Champion both expressed an interest in the city’s plans for the waterfront, the city’s provisions for public safety and monitoring growth within the city.

Champion said he has concerns in particular for discussions among the Port of Everett and the city regarding waterfront property. He recognizes that property acquisition is a legitimate use of executive sessions by both council and board, but was disappointed that some decisions appeared to be made with little public discussion or debate.

Champion also is concerned for the city’s finances, noting a significant reserve fund when he left the council but now seeing the city on a path to a deficit.

Van Duser echoed concerns about transparency and access to discussion and suggested that there are items on the council’s consent agenda — several items that are grouped together for one up-or-down vote — that at times may need to be pulled out for more discussion than they now receive.

Champion said he has concerns about the city’s online financial reporting system, finding it difficult to find basic answers to questions such as staffing.

Van Duser agrees as to the system’s opacity for some, but says her experience allows her to go in and make useful comparisons of the city’s various departments.

Both Van Duser and Champion demonstrated a respect for civil discourse, deep knowledge of the city and the issues before the council and a desire to provide ample representation to residents.

Champion’s past experience on the council is noted, but Van Duser is no stranger to the council and city staff’s workings, so either should be able to quickly come up to speed to serve the position.

For voters who see provision of a fair representation of the community on the council as important — and voters have previously delivered a diverse council — electing a second woman to the council, in particular one with DEI experience, would continue that representation of the Mukilteo community.

Noting the strengths of both candidates, Van Duser deserves an opportunity to use her talents, knowledge and demeanor in service of her city.

Mukilteo Council, Pos. 2

Current council president Tom Jordal is not seeking reelection to his seat. Prior to the Aug. 5 primary, the editorial board endorsed James Sterba, noting his career in management with attention to projects, negotiations, contracts and budgeting, would offer skills useful to the city council as it confronts how to provide city services within tightening revenues.

Mukilteo Council, Pos. 3

Don Doran is running unopposed for the seat that was vacated by Steve Schmalz in his run for mayor. Dorn served on the council from 1993-98 and as mayor from 1998-2006.