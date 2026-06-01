Monroe schools to provide free summer lunches to kids

EVERETT — The Monroe School District announced Tuesday its sponsorship of a free summer meal program for children 18 years old and younger.

The Summer Food Service Program will take place 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from June 24 to Aug. 21 — except July 3 — at Frank Wagner Elementary School, 115 Dickinson St. in Monroe, a press release said.

The meals will differ each day but must follow U.S. Department of Agriculture school lunch guidelines, so will include fruits, vegetables, milk, grains and meat or a meat alternative.

For more information call 360-804-2599.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly listed the start date for the food service program. The correct date is June 24.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay