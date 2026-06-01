Arlington officer to remain in jail after another arrest

EVERETT — An Arlington police officer is in jail once again, accused of violating the terms of his bail agreement following an arrest last month on suspicion of possessing images of child sex abuse, officials said.

On Friday, Dustin Bartlett, 41, was arrested for the second time in as many weeks at his home on Camano Island, according to a release from the Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Bartlett, an officer with the Arlington Police Department for eight years, is facing more than 10 counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, as well as a fourth-degree domestic violence assault charge, in connection to an arrest made on May 18, court records said.

His bail was initially set at $100,000, according to the Island County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bartlett posted bail and was released, but was taken back into custody, accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order that barred him from speaking to a witness in the case, the sheriff’s office said.

A judge revoked Bartlett’s bail on the possession of child sex abuse images charges during a court appearance on Saturday, the release said. He will now be held without bail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Arlington Police Department placed Bartlett on administrative leave pending both criminal and internal investigations, according to a release on May 20.

Arlington Police Chief Jonathan Ventura told The Daily Herald the department is aware of the latest arrest. He said Bartlett remains on administrative leave and the department’s internal investigation is ongoing.

“We will continue to support the Island County Sheriff’s Office and any victims identified through the course of their criminal investigation,” Ventura said.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com