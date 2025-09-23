For better traffic safety, address phones, electric bikes on sidewalks

Regarding a recent Herald editorial on bike and pedestrian safety (“Speed limit reductions good start on safety,” The Herald, Sept.4), I ride my bike around Monroe. I have advocated bike safety in Monroe on U.S. 2, parallel to the fairgrounds. When we get off Highway 522 at the traffic light, changes were made for yielding to pedestrians and bicycles. I met with Gov. Inslee at a party in Olympia and he helped make the changes.

There are two things I noticed that need to be addressed in addition to the speed cars travel:

People on their phones; no one is going to see me while driving. As my husband is driving and sees other drivers on their phones.

Today I saw three kids on motorized bicycles doing 27 mph on the sidewalk on 154th. They should be in the bike lane on that street. That’s what is was put there for.

Rosie Tatel

Monroe