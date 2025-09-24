Queensryche, Bert Kreischer, Lene Lovich and more

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MUSIC

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• Oct. 4, Heart by Heart (Heart), 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 11, Creedence Revelation (CCR), 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 24, Noise Pollution (AC/DC) with Dr. Crue (Motley Crue), 7 p.m.

• Oct. 25, No Quarter (Led Zeppelin), 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 8, Borrowed Time with Third Stage (Styx and Boston), 7 p.m.

• Nov. 14, Feelin’ Alright (Joe Cocker), 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 21, Petty Thief Tribute (Tom Petty) with Rockfish and Friends (Steve Miller), 7 p.m.

• Nov. 22, Chicago Transit Experience (Chicago), 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 29, Face the Music (ELO) with Rafael Tranquilino, 7 p.m.

• Dec. 5, Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas Celebration, 7:30 p.m.

APEX Art & Culture Center: APEX’s Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. For more information visit apexeverett.com.

• Oct. 3, Frank Ray, 6 p.m.

• Oct. 12, Lene Lovich, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 19, BlackHawk, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 25, Hair Nation with DJ Evan Blackstone, Halloween costume party, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 31, Almost Human (KISS), 7 p.m.

Tulalip Resort Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• Oct. 31, Queensryche with Great White, 8 p.m.

Angel of the Winds Arena: 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett. For more information visit angelofthewindsarena.com.

• Oct. 9, Cole Swindell & Priscilla Block, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 10, The World of Hans Zimmer, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 8, Too Short, 7 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• Oct. 2, Kanekoa, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 4, Okee Dokee Brothers, 11 a.m.

• Oct. 5, Dave Manson, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 11, Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 16, Gaelic Storm, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 17, Colin Hay, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 23, Uptown, A Celebration of Motown & Soul, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 25, Jessica Vosk, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 19, Seattle International Comedy Competition, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 21, Geoff Tate, 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 22, Jim Brickman, The Gift of Christmas, 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 3, Reduced Shakespeare’s The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged), 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 14, Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band, 7:30 p.m.

• March 1, Women of Americana, A Celebration of American Music: From Bob Dylan to Bonnie Raitt, 7:30 p.m.

• March 13, Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and the Celtic All-Stars, 7:30 p.m.

• March 19, Ladies of Laughter, 7:30 p.m.

• March 21, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies & Davina and the Vagabonds, 7:30 p.m.

• March 28, Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen Unscripted, 7:30 p.m.

Pacifica Chamber Orchestra: will have its Opening Concert in Everett at 3 p.m. Oct. 4 at Zion Lutheran Church, 4634 Alger Ave.

Tickets are $25 general admission and $20 for students under 17 and seniors 65+. Tickets are available at the door at 2:30 p.m. The opening concert will feature La Oracion del Torero by Juaquin Turina; Bachiana Brasileira No. 9 by Heitor Villa-Lobos; Ennanga for Harp, Piano and String Orchestra by William Grant Still; Jared Parsons, Harp Soloist; and Music for Strings Op.5 bis by E J Robertson.

PCO performs composers’ works of the 20th and 21st centuries. Fred Chu leads the musicians of PCO. Join us for adventurous music! Visit the website www.pacificachamberorchestra.org or call 206-972-7722.

Music from the Big Band Era: Port Gardner Bay Music Society presents “Music from the Big Band Era” 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 215 Mukilteo Blvd. in Everett. Admission by suggested donation at the door, or donate as you wish. Everyone is welcome.

The Moonlight Swing Orchestra will be playing classic sounds of the Big Band era, with occasional pop numbers thrown in. Come hear the great sounds of Dorsey, Ellington, Miller, and Shaw among others. With well over 200 years of cumulative experience, the band consists of an eclectic group of musicians, many with professional experience and the rest, talented amateurs who all share the same love of performing this nostalgic music from the Big Bands.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Village Theatre: The 2024-25 season continues with one musical. All shows will be staged by the professional theater company at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett.

For more information visit villagetheatre.org.

• “Brigadoon,” Dance your way back in time to this legendary romantic musical, Sept. 16-Nov. 16.

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “A Fox on the Fairway,” a charmingly madcap adventure about love, life and man’s eternal love affair with … golf, Sept. 19-Oct. 12.

VISUAL ARTS

Cocktails and Creatives

Calling all artists! The American Graffiti and Urban Art Conservation Project, also known as AMGRAF, presents Cocktails and Creatives, 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Gatsby Room (3rd floor) of APEX Everett at 1611 Everett Ave. in Everett. The free event for those 21 years and older is designed as a safe space to connect, grow relationships and explore new opportunities within the city’s art community. For more information, go to www.apexeverett.com.

Schack Art Center: Two Artists, One Idea: Walt Lieberman & Dick Weiss will be the featured exhibit at the venue for contemporary art from Oct. 9 to Nov. 8. Explore the dynamic interplay of collaboration and interpretation. Longtime friends and celebrated artists, Weiss and Lieberman embark on a creative dialogue, responding to shared ideas through their distinct artistic lenses.

An artist reception is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Oct. 9. Join Walt and Dick (better known as WD40+) from 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 11 for a Walk and Talk artist talk and tour of the exhibition. We’ll begin with an artist talk in Studios 1 and 2 then move into the gallery to hear the stories and experiences behind the work. This is a free event.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. For more information, visit schack.org.

Lynnwood Event Center: The current exhibit is “Northwest Perspectives: Creations by Northwest Designer Craftartists” through Dec. 12 at 3711 196th St. SW, Lynnwood. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information visit lynnwoodeventcenter.com.

COMEDY

Angel of the Winds Arena: 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett. For more information visit angelofthewindsarena.com.

• Oct. 11, Bert Kreischer, 7 p.m.

Tulalip Resort Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• Nov. 15, Terry Factor, 8 p.m.

Everett Comedy Night at Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett.

• Oct. 18, Cory Michaelis and Andre Rivers, 8 p.m.