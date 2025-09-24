Stanwood wins power matchup with Snohomish

Stanwood outside hitter Whitney Longspaugh tips the ball during a District 1 3A quarterfinals match against Monroe in Stanwood on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Stanwood outside hitter Whitney Longspaugh tips the ball during a District 1 3A quarterfinals match against Monroe in Stanwood, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Prep volleyball roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 24:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 3, Snohomish 1

SNOHOMISH — Power was on display from both teams, but it was Stanwood’s Whitney Longspaugh (20 kills, eight digs, ace) and Harper Neyens (18 kills, eight digs, ace) who led the Spartans (4-1 league, 2-1 overall) to victory by scores of 25-18, 25-16, 14-25, 25-17. Addison Bowie helped set them up with 42 assists to go along with five aces, four digs and three kills. For Snohomish (3-4, 1-1), Heidi Chambers (21 kills, 18 digs, two blocks, ace) and Sawyer Mahler (15 kills, 19 digs, three aces) also had big nights.

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 3, Jackson 1

MILL CREEK — Led by Emma Nowak’s 14 kills, Sydney Dillings’ 21 assists and nine kills each from Sarah Box and Olivia Lincoln, Glacier Peak (4-2 overall, 2-1 league) defeated the Timberwolves by set scores of 17-25, 25-20, 25-12 and 25-22. Ellie Brewer led Jackson (0-5, 0-3) with 10 kills and 10 digs.

Kamiak 3, Cascade 0

EVERETT — Maggie Christensen led the Bruins (3-2 overall, 1-2 league) with 18 assists, four digs and an ace, but the Knights came through with the 26-24, 25-21, 25-10 sweep. Individual statistics were not reported for Kamiak (4-1, 2-0).

Northwest 1B

Providence Classical Christian 3, Tulalip Heritage 0