Jackson, Arlington dominate meets

Prep cross roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 24:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco

Marysville Pilchuck, Jackson, Lake Stevens at Monroe

MONROE — Jackson’s Grady Smith, Juno Jun and Trevor Vande Kerk took the top three places in the boys race as the Timberwolves breezed to victory in the 5,000-meter race. In the girls race, Audrey Bakker of Lake Stevens placed first, while Jackson placed five in the top 11 for the team win.

At Fairfield County Park

Boys team scores: Jackson 19, Lake Stevens 36, Monroe 83

Girls team scores: Jackson 31, Lake Stevens 37, Monroe 65

Individual results can be found HERE.

Marysville Getchell, Cascade, Edmonds-Woodway at Arlington

ARLINGTON — Stanwood’s Brooke Berry won the girls race, but Arlington placed four runners in the top six to win the team competition. The Arlington boys edged Edmonds-Woodway, let by a 1-2 finish from Chase Koenigs and Joshua Nguyen.

At Weston H.S.

Boys team scores: Arlington 33, Edmonds-Woodway 36, Stanwood 63, Marysville-Getchell 121, Cascade 143

Girls team scores: Arlington 28, Edmonds-Woodway 57, Stanwood 57, Marysville-Getchell 86

Individual results can be found HERE.

Northwest

Lynden Christian, Oak Harbor at Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — Lakewood’s Noah Butcher won the 5,000-meter boys race as the Cougars claimed six of the top seven places.

At Lakewood H.S.

Boys team scores: Lakewood 19, Oak Harbor 56, Lynden Christian 65

Girls team scores: Oak Harbor 23, Lynden Christian 51, Lakewood 61

Individual results can be found HERE.