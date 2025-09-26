Violence won’t advance cause

An out-of-state friend and I were going over things and later on he sent me this:

“No one’s life should be cut short for speaking their mind, whether you agree or disagree with them. Even those who celebrate despicable acts are learning they have the right to their opinion, but not necessarily to their job. But no one has used bullets in retribution of those opinions as it well should be. Talk to each other; even yell at each other. And continue to do so until someone changes their mind or you just get tired and head home. But violence in response to another’s opinion advances no one’s cause.”

I don’t think I’ve ever heard or read truer words.

Fabian Borowiecki

Everett