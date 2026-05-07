Authorities identify woman found in Marysville yard waste bin

EVERETT — Investigators have identified the body of a woman found inside a yard waste bin in Marysville more than a week ago.

The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Sara Arneklev, of Marysville, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Marysville Police Department said her cause of death is still pending as the medical examiner’s office awaits toxicology results, according to a press release.

Arneklev’s body was found on April 29 inside a yard waste bin in the 5700 block of Grove Street by a resident who was bringing in the container after regular collection, police said at the time.

Arneklev was known to local officers as someone experiencing homelessness, according to police.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death and are asking anyone who may have information to call police at 360-363-8378.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com