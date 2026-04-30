Marysville police investigate body found in yard waste bin

EVERETT — Detectives are investigating the death of a woman found in a yard waste bin Wednesday evening in Marysville.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 5700 block of Grove Street after a resident discovered the woman’s body in the bin as they brought in the container, according to a release from the Marysville Police Department.

Police described the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death as suspicious and said an investigation is in its early stages.

In an update Thursday morning, police said the woman was believed to be in her 20s, but her identity remains unknown.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or who may have seen something unusual in that area to call 360-363-8378.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com