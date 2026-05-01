Time to soak up the sun: Warm weather ahead for Snohomish County

EVERETT — The warmest days of the year so far are on their way in Snohomish County, and the nice weather may be here to stay.

The area will see its first 70-degree days this weekend.

Things will start warming up on Saturday with highs approaching 70 degrees, and temperatures will continue to rise Sunday with a high of 74 degrees, said Kayla Mazurkiewicz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“This weekend is definitely a great weekend to be outside,” she said.

Temperatures will get even warmer Monday, with a high of 76 degrees. Warm weather will continue throughout the week with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Sunday and Monday’s temperatures will be well over the historic average high of 63 degrees and 64 degrees, respectively. Monday’s temperature will be close to the all-time historic record of 80 degrees.

As of now, no precipitation is in the forecast for the next week, Mazurkiewicz said.

“That can change, but right now it’s pretty solidified,” she said.

For those looking to cool off this weekend, it’s important to remember that water is still cold even when temperatures are warm, Mazurkiewicz said. Make sure you have proper water gear and have people around you if you’re planning to go for a swim.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.