Snohomish County plant sales begin Saturday

EVERETT — Garden sales are set to take place across Snohomish County over the next two weeks as spring weather begins to bloom across the region.

On Saturday, May 2, the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will host its annual plant sale from 9-12 p.m. at Edmonds United Methodist Church at 828 Caspers Street in Edmonds. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, the Monroe Garden Club will also host its annual plant sale at the Monroe Community Senior Center, located at 276 Sky River Parkway in Monroe.

The Everett Garden Club’s annual plant sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 at the corner of 52nd Street and Evergreen Way in Everett.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.