Puget Sound Bird Fest to return to Edmonds

EVERETT — The Puget Sound Bird Fest will return to Edmonds for its 22nd year in June.

Presented by the Pilchuck Audubon Society and the city of Edmonds, the festival will feature speakers, guided bird walks, exhibits and family-friendly activities to celebrate the birds of the Pacific Northwest.

The event will take place June 6-7 at a variety of locations around Edmonds. A full schedule is available at pugetsoundbirdfest.com/event-schedule. Registration for bird walks and the photography workshop opens Friday. The entry period for the bird photography contest also begins Friday.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Every Bird Has a Song,” highlighting the diversity of bird vocalizations and encouraging people to listen closely to the natural world around them, the Pilchuck Audubon Society wrote in a press release Tuesday.

On the morning of June 6, the festival will begin with guided bird walks at locations across Edmonds and the surrounding region. Both experienced and beginning birders will have the chance to explore local habitats and learn about birds. Exhibits will be available throughout the day at the Frances Anderson Center, featuring conservation organizations, artists, scientists and community partners.

Presentations will take place in the Edmonds Plaza Room, including sessions on bird songs, the seabirds of Puget Sound, bird-focused journalism and how everyday choices can support bird conservation.

At the Edmonds Library, kid-friendly activities will be available, including story times and crafts.

On June 7, there will be additional guided bird walks and a native plant sale. A three-hour birding cruise will depart from the Edmonds Marina, giving attendees a chance to see seabirds while learning from expert guides.

Most activities will be free and open to the public. Some experiences will be offered on a pay-what-you-can basis to help keep the festival accessible, the press release said.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.