Experts make their Week 5 predictions

Here are the picks for Week 5 of the high school football season from the experts:

Aaron Coe Herald | Sports Editor

Sedro-Woolley over Edmonds-Woodway

Lake Stevens over Glacier Peak (KRKO radio)

Kamiak over Jackson

Arlington over Cascade

Snohomish over Mount Vernon

Stanwood over Ferndale

Oak Harbor over Marysville Getchell

Shorewood over Everett

Mountlake Terrace over Monroe

Meadowdale over Shorecrest

Archbishop Murphy over Marysville Pilchuck

Burlington-Edison over Lakewood

Darrington over Neah Bay

Tulalip Heritage over Charles Wright Academy

Granite Falls over Bellingham

King’s over Olympic

Mariner over Lynnwood

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) over Sultan

Last week’s record: 13-3

Season record: 59-17

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Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio

Sedro-Woolley over Edmonds-Woodway

Lake Stevens over Glacier Peak (KRKO radio)

Kamiak over Jackson

Arlington over Cascade

Mount Vernon over Snohomish

Ferndale over Stanwood

Oak Harbor over Marysville Getchell

Shorewood over Everett

Mountlake Terrace over Monroe

Shorecrest over Meadowdale

Archbishop Murphy over Marysville Pilchuck

Burlington-Edison over Lakewood

Darrington over Neah Bay

Tulalip Heritage over Charles Wright Academy

Granite Falls over Bellingham

King’s over Olympic

Mariner over Lynnwood

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) over Sultan

Last week’s record: 13-3

Season record: 55-21

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Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly

Sedro-Woolley over Edmonds-Woodway

Lake Stevens over Glacier Peak (KRKO radio)

Kamiak over Jackson

Arlington over Cascade

Mount Vernon over Snohomish

Stanwood over Ferndale

Oak Harbor over Marysville Getchell

Shorewood over Everett

Mountlake Terrace over Monroe

Meadowdale over Shorecrest

Archbishop Murphy over Marysville Pilchuck

Burlington-Edison over Lakewood

Neah Bay over Darrington

Tulalip Heritage over Charles Wright Academy

Granite Falls over Bellingham

Olympic over King’s

Mariner over Lynnwood

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) over Sultan

Last week’s record: 13-3

Season record: 60-16