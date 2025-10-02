Experts make their Week 5 predictions
Published 9:00 am Thursday, October 2, 2025
Here are the picks for Week 5 of the high school football season from the experts:
Aaron Coe Herald | Sports Editor
Sedro-Woolley over Edmonds-Woodway
Lake Stevens over Glacier Peak (KRKO radio)
Kamiak over Jackson
Arlington over Cascade
Snohomish over Mount Vernon
Stanwood over Ferndale
Oak Harbor over Marysville Getchell
Shorewood over Everett
Mountlake Terrace over Monroe
Meadowdale over Shorecrest
Archbishop Murphy over Marysville Pilchuck
Burlington-Edison over Lakewood
Darrington over Neah Bay
Tulalip Heritage over Charles Wright Academy
Granite Falls over Bellingham
King’s over Olympic
Mariner over Lynnwood
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) over Sultan
Last week’s record: 13-3
Season record: 59-17
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Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio
Sedro-Woolley over Edmonds-Woodway
Lake Stevens over Glacier Peak (KRKO radio)
Kamiak over Jackson
Arlington over Cascade
Mount Vernon over Snohomish
Ferndale over Stanwood
Oak Harbor over Marysville Getchell
Shorewood over Everett
Mountlake Terrace over Monroe
Shorecrest over Meadowdale
Archbishop Murphy over Marysville Pilchuck
Burlington-Edison over Lakewood
Darrington over Neah Bay
Tulalip Heritage over Charles Wright Academy
Granite Falls over Bellingham
King’s over Olympic
Mariner over Lynnwood
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) over Sultan
Last week’s record: 13-3
Season record: 55-21
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Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly
Sedro-Woolley over Edmonds-Woodway
Lake Stevens over Glacier Peak (KRKO radio)
Kamiak over Jackson
Arlington over Cascade
Mount Vernon over Snohomish
Stanwood over Ferndale
Oak Harbor over Marysville Getchell
Shorewood over Everett
Mountlake Terrace over Monroe
Meadowdale over Shorecrest
Archbishop Murphy over Marysville Pilchuck
Burlington-Edison over Lakewood
Neah Bay over Darrington
Tulalip Heritage over Charles Wright Academy
Granite Falls over Bellingham
Olympic over King’s
Mariner over Lynnwood
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) over Sultan
Last week’s record: 13-3
Season record: 60-16