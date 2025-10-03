Civil argument provides depth of understanding

Thank you, Herald editors, for prominently publishing Bret Stephen’s recent commentary (“We’re losing our culture of argument and its purpose,” The Herald, Sept. 19). I wholeheartedly agree with his concern about our diminishing capacity to thoughtfully engage in dialogue with those who hold differing opinions. This loss is indeed significant for all of us.

I was raised in a Baptist home in Salt Lake City, while my best friend in high school was raised in the LDS faith. Despite our contentment with our respective religions, we were both intrigued by the similarities and differences in our beliefs. With my father’s encouragement, we invited LDS missionaries to our home for a series of meetings, allowing me to learn more about their beliefs and read their literature. In return, my friend attended several meetings with a local evangelical pastor who was an ex-Mormon, Marvin Cowan. Neither of us abandoned our beliefs; my friend went on to become a bishop in his ward, and I pursued graduate studies in psychology at Rosemead, which included an extra semester of seminary-level theological training. I also served as an elder in a large evangelical church in the Midwest.

Throughout this time, until my friend’s passing a few years ago, we never considered ending our friendship over our differing beliefs. Instead, our friendship grew stronger because we could respectfully argue with one another. We both benefited greatly, not only by learning about each other’s beliefs but also by gaining a deeper understanding of our own.

Kenneth J. Ellis

Marysville