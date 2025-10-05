Is this Trump’s coup plan?

So Donald Trump will put armed troops into city after city whose mayors don’t want them.

By mid-2026, most Americans will just shrug and accept this new normal.

In September of 2026, some minor violent incidents by angry protesters in several cities will prompt our wanna-be-dictator to claim he has no choice but to cancel the November elections.

This, of course, will trigger mass protests across the country to give Trump his excuse to declare marital law, scuttle the courts and media and cancel the 2028 presidential election so he can remain in the White House indefinitely to fix everything.

James Stegenga

Everett