Where are the officials who serve constituents?

I was just wondering why while the MAGA type politicians get further and further to the right, while the Democrats seem to match them by going to the left just as far.

I now consider myself an independent as I can’t claim either side. I am old enough to remember when no matter which side won a election, you knew they would at least try to represent their constituents . At least they would say they would.

Not any more . I am just tired of the “we hate them and they hate us” politics. It really doesn’t matter if a right-wing radical or a left-winger takes away your rights; they are gone either way.

Mike Miller

Everett