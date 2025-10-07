SNAP’s aid should be restored

Thanks for the articles explaining the cost of the Big, not so beautiful Bill, that increases hunger and cuts health care for thousands in our state and millions across the country.

Fortunately, the Restoring Food Security for American Families and Farmers Act of 2025 would repeal the devastating cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps). Thanks to Senator Lujan and Congresswoman Hayes for starting this effort. We can help by encouraging those who represent us to help pass this legislation. Our voices matter and our calls (202-224-3121) to our senators and representatives can make the difference in whether or not millions go hungry.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish