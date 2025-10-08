Court of Appeals: Moore an experienced, knowledgeable judge

Our former partner, Superior Court Judge Karen Moore, is running for election to the Court of Appeals, Division I, this November.

Karen has extensive experience in all areas of the law that will come before the appellate court. Prior to joining our firm, she worked in the Family Support Division, Felony Criminal Division, and the Appellate Division of the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office, where she argued criminal cases in the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court.

During her 20 years with our firm, she handled all types of civil cases from personal injury cases to complex family law cases. Karen regularly the Snohomish County Legal Clinic and helped Pro Bono domestic violence clients. In 2008, she received the David Kastle Pro Bono Attorney of the Year Award. Karen continued her appellate practice, representing clients in civil appeals, providing advice to other attorneys, and presenting seminars on Court of Appeals cases.

As a Superior Court Judge, Karen uses her experience to make informed, thoughtful, and impartial decisions. She is the only candidate with a variety of experience, and, as trial attorneys, we know we need experienced judges at the Court of Appeals. We urge you to vote for Karen.

Kenneth Brewe, Sabrina Layman, Rebecca Torgerson, Kent Goodrich, Robert Miller, Sara Epler, Lacie Nelson, Ashleigh Holmes

Lake Stevens