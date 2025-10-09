Compassion still exists following tragedy

I was moved and encouraged by the Oct. 3 article in the Everett Daily Herald, “Why one man raised $200K for the man who attacked his church.” In an age when public discourse is often clouded by anger and division, it was heartening to read something that shone a light on compassion.

This story was not about a particular religion but about empathy; about people making a conscious choice to show kindness to the shooter’s wife and child. By giving so generously, thousands of donors chose to meet tragedy with grace rather than anger, proving that compassion still runs deep in our communities.

When the daily news so often dwells on cruelty and outrage, stories like this remind us that, beneath the noise, people remain capable of extraordinary generosity. In a fractured world, such acts renew our faith in our shared humanity and remind us that kindness is still possible — even across the divides that separate us.

Lya Badgley

Snohomish