Everett school board: Jackson Laurence serves students

Last May, Anna Marie Jackson Laurence was appointed to school board Position 3, to finish the term of a vacated seat.

Laurence is now running to be elected to Position 3.

As a retired Everett school teacher, I feel she is an excellent candidate and embodies the qualities of resourcefulness, vision, respect and effective communication skills. These qualities are needed to help create instructional pathways and strategies that foster academic success and maximize student potential, present and future.

Laurence has proven her deep commitment to Everett students and our community.

Some of her many accomplishments include a court-appointed child advocate position for the Snohomish County Deputy Prosecutor Civil Division, Assistant League member, Rotary Club member and Trustee of the Gertrude Jackson Memorial Scholarship.

I strongly recommend you review Laurence’s mission statement and her credentials by visiting AnnaMarie.vote.

Her site also addresses an unfounded smear attack.

I have read her information and information from other sources. I will confidently be voting for her on Nov. 4.

Stephanie Phillips

Everett