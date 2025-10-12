Charlie Kirk was opposite of hater

We thank Nate Nehring for his recent commentary (“Thoughts on prayers and their role in policy, change,” The Herald, Sept. 20). In my following Charlie Kirk for years, I have been amazed at his young mind. I suspect and we know his intelligence did not come from an institution. He loved God, he loved respectful debate, he loved the institution of marriage and family and most importantly loved to reach out to the youth of today and tomorrow.

What I continue to hear and what has happened is people like Charlie are being called haters. The press remains silent on this. We know Charlie was opposite of that, as are his followers. And it feels so great to hear his legacy is ever increasing among the youth who want to listen, learn and question what’s ahead of them.

Sue Ward

Arlington