Editorial: Return Schwab to Everett City Council district

By The Herald Editorial Board

City of Everett voters — along with determining the race for mayor — will set the makeup for its city council for the next four years with election for its five district seats, two of which will see the departure of incumbents at the end of the year. The Aug. 5 primary whittled down a field of multiple hopefuls to two candidates.

District 3

District 3 encompasses neighborhoods in the city’s central and western areas.

The only council race not to draw more than two candidates pits one-term incumbent Don Schwab against challenger Marcus Nunez.

Nunez, a lifelong Everett resident, worked until earlier this year as a security guard for the Everett School District and earned his diploma from Cascade High School in 2020.

Schwab, prior to his election to the council in 2021, worked for 30 years for the Everett Fire Department and served as an executive board member for the firefighters union local and state council of firefighters. He also served as a deputy treasurer for Snohomish County, taught at Everett Community College and is a safety specialist for Ziply Fiber.

Both were interviewed in August by the editorial board

Despite not having a political background, Nunez said it was important to him to run to assure a challenger for the council seat and give voice to dissatisfaction with issues over homelessness, drug use and crime, some of it in the parks and school yards where he grew up and later worked.

Schwab said he’s seeking reelection as a continuation of work he began as a firefighter, solving problems for residents he generalizes to the persona of “Mrs. Smith.” “I love solving Mrs. Smith’s problems,” he said.

When the city council went to district representation he saw it as an opportunity to represent a neighborhood he already was active in, as well as the larger city.

Among his priorities, Nunez said he wants to see the city reinstate its park rangers, positions cut earlier this year to close a budget gap. The loss of those positions, he said, has allowed occupation by homeless individuals, and it should be a priority for the city to restore those positions.

Looking at the levy lid lift the city attempted last year, Nunez said he believes it should try again, but make a better case for passage by specifically identifying what the additional revenue would support, including the park rangers and increased police patrols to deal with street racing.

Nunez also said he hoped to focus on improvements to Everett Transit to increase its reach into under-served areas of the city.

Nunez, during his run for council, has worked to inform himself about the city’s public safety needs, including going for ride-alongs with city patrols and talking with officers, particularly on recruitment issues, and believes the city has improved its outreach to potential recruits and is attracting good candidates.

Much of the city’s attention in recent years has been addressing its structural budget deficit. The city’s made necessary moves, Schwab said, to provide what services it can within its budget, cutting staff positions and hours at the public libraries, but is in a steadier financial position. Now it can look to rebuild from those cuts.

Looking at the no vote the city received to its tax increase, Schwab agreed that a second attempt would have to tie a second request to specific programs and outreach to neighborhoods to outline what a levy increase could do. Some of that outreach was made for last year’s ballot measure, he said, but a stronger case can be made next time.

On issues related to homelessness, Schwab said he believes the city’s focus on providing access to shelter and services has been effective. The city’s pallet shelters sites and partnerships with nonprofits to manage those sites can show neighborhood residents that those sites can be successful and reduce opposition to them elsewhere where they are suitable.

Schwab also pointed to the city’s CARE program (Community Alternative Response Everett) which uses a $4.5 million federal grant to expand access to behavioral health services while reducing reliance on police and EMS calls.

Nunez understands the city’s basic needs and the challenges in providing services and solving problems, but Schwab, in his first term, has shown key leadership abilities on the council, and was selected to serve as president for the past two years.

His familiarity with the city — and “Mrs. Smith” — from his career and neighborhood relationships informs his council work. And his background with the county treasurer’s office has provided additional understanding regarding budgetary issues for others on the council and those attending meetings.

With at least two new members expected to join the council next year, Schwab’s veteran experience and institutional knowledge will be valuable to the council. Voters should retrain him for a second term.

In endorsements made prior to the Aug. 5 primary:

District 1

The editorial board endorsed Sam Hem over Erica Weir for the open seat.

District 2

The editorial board endorsed incumbent Paula Rhyne over challenger Ryan Crowther.

District 4

The editorial board endorsed Luis Burbano over Alan Rubio for the open seat.

District 5

Ben Zarlingo is running unopposed for a second term on the council.

Mayor

The editorial board endorsed Cassie Franklin for a third term over challenger Scott Murphy.

Ballots coming

Voters should expect their ballots and local voters guide in the mail later this week.

An online voter’s guide is available at tinyurl.com/SnoCoVotersGuide2025.

A full list of The Herald Editorial Board’s endorsements will be published and be available online on Oct. 25.

More information on the Nov. 4 election, registering to vote, ballot drop box locations and more is available at tinyurl.com/SnoCoElex.

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County has produced candidate forms for many city council, mayor and school district races, available at tinyurl.com/LWVSC-Forums25.