Everett School Board: Jackson has integrity, fairness

I have known Anna Marie Jackson Laurence since childhood. She has integrity, follow-through and is always fair besides being one of the kindest people you will ever meet.

She was appointed to a vacant position last spring and is running to fullfil the term of Everett School Board Position 3. Laurence has a love of Everett and has worked in positions that require consensus building and making sure that all are heard and supported.

As a teacher in the Everett School District for 35 years I am confident that she will look after teachers’ and students’ best interest. She has my vote!

Jo Metzger-Levin

Everett