Everett School Board: Jackson Laurence builds bridges

As a fellow Rotarian, I have had the privilege of working alongside Anna Marie Jackson Laurence and witnessing firsthand the qualities that make her an outstanding leader. Rotary is rooted in service, integrity and a commitment to building stronger communities, values Anna Marie exemplifies in every aspect of her work and life.

Her integrity is unwavering. Whether tackling complex issues or lending a hand in service projects, Anna Marie approaches every challenge with honesty, fairness, and respect. She listens carefully, considers multiple perspectives, and makes decisions rooted in what is best for others.

Her commitment to our community runs deep. Anna Marie doesn’t just show up, she invests her time, energy, and skills in meaningful ways. She has the character and compassion to build bridges, and the leadership skills to help guide the Everett School District through both opportunities and challenges.

Recently, misleading claims have been circulated about Anna Marie. Based on my direct experience working with her, I can say with confidence that those claims are false and do not reflect her true character. The Anna Marie I know is a principled, thoughtful, and deeply committed leader who always puts community first.

I am confident that Anna Marie Jackson Laurence will serve as a thoughtful, principled and effective member of the Everett School Board. Our students, families and community will benefit greatly from her dedication and character.

Krissy Davis

Everett